Boca Raton has the Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases in Palm Beach County, Ranks 11th in State

City-by-city look at cases of coronavirus in Florida. (Florida Department of Health, April 3, 10 a.m. surveillance report)

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep across the United States, South Florida has begun to emerge as a hotspot of confirmed cases.

As of April 3 at 1 p.m., there were 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Boca Raton.

That’s the 11th highest number of any city in the state of Florida, only two behind Kissimmee, and the highest number of any city in Palm Beach County.

In total, Palm Beach County has 750 confirmed cases.

On Thursday, March 26, the city of Boca Raton officially announced a “stay home, stay safe” emergency order to fight the spread of the virus and to help flatten the curve.

If you would like, you may monitor the number of cases by visiting the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 surveillance dashboard which is closely monitoring the number of cases in the state, with daily updates.

To view the full FDOH coronavirus dashboard, click here.