Boca High Students Launch #Coronacant

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Raton Community High School students against COVID-19 have started a new movement called #CoronaCant. Leaders include Luke Lynch, an alum of Boca High. The group is being overseen by Boca High teacher, Jordan Hernandez.

Student leaders from Boca Raton Community High School have created a public forum via “Google Classroom” to create a safe place and platform for students to be connected to mental health resources, online exercises/yoga, activity challenges and overall a place for students to reach out and connect with one another.

“The onset of COVID-19 has affected the entire nation and rocked each and every one of our worlds. Now more than ever, it is critical that we stay together as a community, as a unified nation and people, to grow at this time,” Luke Lynch said.

Students representing service-orientated clubs at Boca High, including We Dine Together, T.R.E.E. Club and ICU, are working together to create the #CORONACANT movement.

“The movement is based on the fact that as individuals we still have power over our daily lives and through this, we can use this time of self-quarantine and social isolation to grow and stay connected as a team,” Luke Lynch said.

