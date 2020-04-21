Boca Chamber Announces Moving Business Forward Initiative

Boca Raton, Fl. April 21, 2020 – The Boca Chamber announces its Moving Business Forward initiative.

The Boca Chamber has begun efforts to identify what business looks like during COVID-19 recovery and the reopening of the economy, all while maintaining the health and safety of all residents. Reopening business and staying safe will be a delicate balance and will require the collaborative efforts of both the private and public sectors. The Moving Business Forward Initiative will bring together the brightest business minds to work with local governments – leaders across industry sectors will provide input and insight into this process. Along with data from the healthcare experts, the Chamber will be using information gathered through surveys from the business community to serve as a guide to restarting our region’s economy.

“A restart will require methodical planning for potentially new processes, mandates or limitations for which there simply isn’t an example to refer to. We must move forward so that we can return to work and restart the economy. As we transition, we know there are measures we will need to take to protect public health while reopening vital economic sectors”, stated CEO & President of The Boca Chamber, Troy M. McLellan.

As part of this new initiative, The Chamber sent a letter to the Palm Beach County Administrator and Commission as well as the City Administrators and Council/Commission for Boca Raton and Boynton Beach offering to be a partner and valued resource as they begin to plan what returning to work will look like.

In response to this outreach – The City of Boca Raton held a press conference today at 11:00 am at Boca Raton City Hall. The press conference addressed a coordinated and regional approach to reopening the economy. Mayor Singer, was joined by Major Rondeau from the Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC) and Troy McLellan of the Boca Chamber.

About The Boca Chamber: A 501(c)6 non-profit organization and the largest Chamber in Palm Beach County, with a membership presently composed of more than 1,700 companies representing over 130,000 employees in South Palm Beach County and beyond. Since 1952, The Boca Chamber provides opportunities for leadership, networking, innovative business programs, education, and philanthropy.