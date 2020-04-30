Boca Chamber Advocates for Emergency Small Business Relief Program

Boca Raton, Fl. April 30, 2020 – The Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce has proposed a suggested framework for a small business emergency relief program to the Boca Raton City Council at their virtual meeting on Tuesday, April 28th. The Small Business Relief Program is designed to provide short-term financial assistance to businesses within the City of Boca Raton to help them meet basic operational obligations such as rent, payroll and utilities. The proposed program would be administered by the City of Boca Raton.



“We know too well the Business Community needs help now more than ever. It is a critical time in history, and we need to do everything we can to help keep our businesses open”, said Troy McLellan, President and CEO of the Boca Chamber.



The proposal suggested a starting point of $500,000 to be available. Some items in the framework include the following eligible requirements: the business must be located within city limits, be financially current with their city licensing, have a physical space (brick & mortar) and have less than a million dollars in annual revenues to qualify for the program. “With many of our small businesses forced to close or significantly alter their operation due to Executive Orders, the Boca Chamber is proud to lead the effort to advocate for this program to help keep Boca Raton’s economic engine running”, said Troy McLellan, President and CEO of the Boca Chamber.

The Boca Chamber looks forward to working with the City of Boca Raton to finalize this relief program for small businesses.



About The Boca Chamber:

A 501(c)6 non-profit organization and the largest Chamber in Palm Beach County, with a membership presently composed of more than 1,700 companies representing over 130,000 employees in South Palm Beach County and beyond. The Chamber has offered over 50 webinars during the last five (5) weeks with over 1,000 + registrations. In addition, the Chamber has converted all its programming and vertical groups virtually in order to help businesses navigate their way through this challenging time.