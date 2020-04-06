By: Robert Curry

It is okay to ask for help! Asking for help is a sign of your strength, not a weakness! When I was growing up in the business world, there were, to the best of my knowledge, no Business Coaches. There were no mastermind groups back then. My way of learning was the old “trial and error” method. Now there are many different help options. There are books, online classes, business coaches, S.C.O.R. E., YPO, and several other organizations. In conclusion, if you need help, there are many resources, and it is ok us use them!

It is Okay to Ask for Help!

My name is Robert Curry, and I am an Author, CEO Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Turnaround Specialist. Over the past 20 years, I have worked with more than 70 companies taking their businesses from Loses to Profits.

