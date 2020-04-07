A Passover Pivot: Broken Sound Club Prepares the Table for 1,500+ Member Households With “To Go” Traditional Holiday Foods and Its Own On-Demand Video Seder Service

In This Time of Social Distancing, BSC Makes Haggadah and Service Available to Both Members and Greater Community-at-Large in South Florida and Beyond

In centuries-old tradition, the first and second Seder nights of Passover are always “different than all other nights,” but this year, in light of “Stay at Home” directives these nights will also be “different than all other years” for those observing the holiday around the globe. To infuse a sense of community and poignant meaning when social distancing has dramatically upset this annual tradition, Broken Sound Club has created a way to bring Seder “home” to its 3,200+ members and the general public whose holiday plans have been cancelled.

In addition to preparing made-to-order traditional holiday foods for curbside pick-up for its members, BSC is also presenting a pre-recorded Seder service (believed to be the only on-demand Seder service video presented by a club community in Boca Raton) that will be available online beginning this evening and throughout the eight days of the holiday. Produced and officiated for Broken Sound Club by Cantor Debbi Ballard who has led Passover Seder at Broken Sound Club for the past 12 years, the 41-minute service can be used by itself or as a screen section within an interactive family Seder plan. Rather than streaming live services, the pre-recorded video service can be easily paused for at-home participant interaction and while the dinner is served. It can then be restarted to continue with Cantor Ballard leading other Seder night customs and songs.

“Because so many communal and family Seders have been cancelled, Broken Sound Club is making this experience accessible to all those observing Passover,” notes John Crean, GM and COO of Broken Sound Club, a 5-Star Platinum Club that has traditionally hosted more than 450 guests a night at memory-making, sit-down, ballroom Seders. “ Since day one of the COVID-19 reports, we have worked diligently to embrace and facilitate CDC guidelines and local ‘Stay at Home’ directives with great sensitivity, empathy and sensibility. By creating, presenting and sharing this Seder On-Demand opportunity, we are now able to bring the Passover story, joy and music of our annual clubhouse Seders not just into the homes of our year ‘round and seasonal members, but all those celebrating this holiday.”

To accommodate various schedules and time zones, Seder hosts can access the service at any time by visiting the Broken Sound Club website home page www.brokensoundclub.org.

So that Seder participants can follow along with the service, the Broken Sound Club Haggadah is featured on a screen alongside with Cantor Ballard. The customized Haggadah can be picked up by members at the designated curbside food pick-up area at the Clubhouse or they, and the general public, can download and print it from a link also featured on the BSC’s website homepage www.brokensoundclub.org.