Palm Beach County COVID-19 Update

Here’s an update on the situation with respect to the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As always, my office is prepared to assist you in any way we can to address the many issues this crisis has created for our residents.

Please feel free to call my office at 561.355.2204 or send you email to me at [email protected] PLEASE – maintain #SocialDistancing. Stay Home and Stay Safe if you do not need to be out. For those within our community celebrating Passover or Easter, this year will certainly be something we’ll look back on — virtual family gatherings will hopefully be a one and done!

Due to ongoing issues with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity website and difficulty submitting unemployment claims online, many of our county libraries are providing printed eemployment applications for those affected by COVID-19. These PBC Library System branches have forms available at the main entrance of buildings. Please visit the Library’s web site at PBCLibrary.org for more information. State Legislative Delegation Members have also made these documents available outside their offices. Municipalities that have libraries have been asked to make printed employment/re-employment applications available at the main entrance of their buildings. Governor Ron DeSantis has said the DEO should allow benefits to begin on the date of job loss rather than date of initial claim. However, it is unclear whether this can be accomplished by Executive Order (which has not yet issued) or whether a legislative fix will be required.

As announced by Mayor Dave Kerner on Tuesday and reiterated by Governor DeSantis today, Palm Beach County is in the process of implementing a plan to stage a field hospital at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Palm Beach County has multiple plans for multiple hazards and continues to refine and test these plans. With the assistance of the state, this field hospital will be setup to backstop our current hospital bed capacity in case there is a significant surge in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. Once the decision is made to open the field hospital, it will be made public through the media. This hospital will not be accessible to the public and will be used to take pressure off of local hospitals experiencing a surge of incoming patients due to COVID-19.

During the seventh day of drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Palm Beach County the Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s C. L. Brumback Primary Clinics screened and scheduled 600 appointments for drive-through testing on Thursday, 4/9. The phone screening system will re-open at 8AM Thursday.

Effective immediately, and until further notice, the entrances to all Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department facilities are closed, except for essential deliveries. The closure includes the lobbies of the Customer Service Centers located at 9045 Jog Rd in Boynton Beach and 2976 State Road 15 in Belle Glade as well as the Water Utilities Department offices at 8100 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach.



Pursuant to Florida Governor’s Order 20-91 and the associated Miami-Dade County orders which, by reference, apply to Palm Beach County, commercial car washes are not included in the definition of essential businesses and are therefore ordered closed until April 30, 2020.

At the South County Civic Center, 213 were screened today and 250 are scheduled for tomorrow. To date, 225 First Responders have been tested at the DoH Lantana site and nearly 100 have been tested at the Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s Lakeside Hospital in Belle Glade.

As of 6PM Tuesday, Palm Beach County has 1,224 positive cases (added 88 new cases today), with 215 patients currently hospitalized.

Today one pallet of N95 masks were received and distributed to hospitals and first responders identified in the State’s manifest. 10 trucks in total from the State have delivered products to the PBC County Staging Area.

VIDEO UPDATE: NO WIPES IN THE PIPES!

Even if it says “flushable” on the packaging, Don’t flush those cleaning wipes! Why it’s so important to properly dispose of disinfecting wipes.

LATEST OPERATIONAL UPDATES FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY

2nd Day of COVID-19 Testing at South County Civic Center:

During the second day of drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at the South County Civic Center, Cleveland Clinic Florida tested 213 patients. The Cleveland Clinic Florida COVID-19 Screening Center representatives scheduled all 250 appointments for Thursday and have scheduled 80 so far for Friday. Appointments can be made at 561.804.0250. You must call to be screened and confirm an appointment time.

8th Day of Drive-thru Testing at FITTEAM Ballpark West Palm Beach:

During the eighth day of drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Palm Beach County, the Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s C. L. Brumback Primary Clinics tested 263 patients at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach. Patients whose test results are in will be notified. On Tuesday, they scheduled just over 600 appointments for COVID-19 drive-thru testing for tomorrow.

Belle Glade COVID-19 Testing

Testing is available on a walk-up basis outside of the Primary Care Clinic at Lakeside Medical Ctre. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday 9AM – 2PM.

Individuals who believe they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and would like to be tested are invited to walk up and see a provider for screening. If the provider determines they are a candidate for screening, they will be registered on-site and tested. Results will be communicated by a Health Care District provider as soon as they are available.

*New* Car Washes Ordered Closed

Businesses and recreational facility closures, social distancing and stay at home strategies are critically important to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. The cooperation of all residents and businesses is requested and appreciated. Additional information concerning the Governor’s Order and essential services can be found at floridadisaster.org or at this link.

Palm Beach County remains under a State of Emergency

Declaration of Continuing State of Emergency



WATER UTILITIES – As noted above, until further notice, the entrances to all Palm Beach County Water Utility facilities are closed, except for essential deliveries. The drive-up window of the Jog Rd Customer Service Center will remain open and staff will be available to process payments and help with account inquiries. Anyone needing to make a payment is urged to pay via the web by visiting pbcwater.com. via pay-by-phone by calling 561.740.4600 and selecting option 2, or by utilizing one of seven

·Drop boxes are located throughout the county. Their locations can be found online at pbcwater.com. Customers should not make cash payments via a drop box location. Payments can also be mailed to PO Box 24740 West Palm Beach,FL 33416. Customers wishing to establish new service, to disconnect an existing service or seeking answers to questions concerning their accounts can contact the call center by dialing 561-740-4600 or toll free at 877-477-1305 and selecting option 5.

DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & ECONOMIC SUSTAINABILITY

Palm Beach County Housing Programs continues to offer assistance to homeowners and prospective renters through the following programs:

Foreclosure Prevention – Funding may be provided to assist with delinquent mortgage payments, property taxes and homeowner insurance to prevent foreclosure. Applicants can apply for up to $20,000.

·Rental Assistance – Funding may be provided to assist with rental security deposits, utility deposits, connection fees, housing stability counseling and rent payments up to 12 months. The best way to apply for assistance is through the Department of Community Services electronic system via the link below or by calling 561.904.7900.

https://secure.co.palm-beach.fl.us/CSDServiceEligibility/Account/Login.aspx

The Purchase Assistance Program assists pre-approved applicants with financial assistance to purchase their first home.

The Rehabilitation/Repair Housing Assistance Program assists approved clients with rehabilitation or emergency repair to their owner-occupied homes.

The Workforce Housing Program assists approved buyers purchase homes at one of the workforce housing sites.

To discuss housing needs and available funding, contact DHES at 561-233-3600, or visit discover.pbcgov.org/hes/Pages/default.aspx.

LIBRARIES Unemployment Assistance

Many PBC Library locations are providing printed employment/re-employment applications for those affected by COVID-19.

These PBC Library System branches have forms available at the main entrance of buildings:



Acreage Branch 15801 Orange Blvd. Loxahatchee, 33407 (561) 681-4100



Belle Glade Branch 725 NW 4th St. Belle Glade, 33430 (561)996-3453



Gardens Branch 11303 Campus Dr. PBG, 33410 (561) 626-6133



Glades Road Branch 20701 95th Ave S. Boca Raton, 33434 (561) 482-4554



Greenacres Branch 3750 Jog Rd. Greenacres, 33467 (561) 641-9100



Jupiter Branch 705 Military Tr. Jupiter, 33458 (561) 744-2301



Lantana Road Branch 4020 Lantana Rd. Lake Worth, 33462 (561) 304-4500



Main Library 3650 Summit Blvd. WPB, 33406 (561) 233-2600



Okeechobee Blvd. Brnch 5689 W. Okeechobee Blvd. WPB, 33417 (561) 233-1880



Royal Palm Beach Branch 500 Civic Ctr Way RPB, 33411 (561) 790-6030



Wellington Branch 1951 Royal Fern Dr. Wellington, 33414 (561) 790-6070



West Boca Branch 18685 State Rd 7 Boca Raton, 33498 (561) 470-1600



West Boynton Branch 9451 Jog Rd. Boynton Beach, 33437 (561) 734-5556



Staff are available by phone, email and chat to help members who have questions or need assistance filling out reemployment forms through Ask-A-Librarian on our website at PBCLibrary.org.



Car Payment Deferral Programs: For Floridians having trouble making car payments and who are worried about having their car repossessed,

some payment deferral programs are available from car manufacturers.



Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP) benefit limits per household have increased in the following matter

Qualifying households will receive a benefit amount of up to $750 on a past due bill, to resolve their energy crisis.

Households that do not have an energy crisis, but whose total income is at or below 150% FPLG, will receive a credit of $200- $600.

The benefit amount will depend on total household income, household composition, and if there are any elderly, disabled or children under age six (6) in the household.

PALM BEACH COUNTY VICTIMS SERVICES

The Palm Beach County Victim Services & Certified Rape Crisis Center helpline is available for information, options and support: 561.833.7273. Services are free, confidential and private.

Re-employment Assistance

FedEx stores are providing free printing and mailing for re-employment assistance applications. Click Here for a list of locations.

Rental and Employment Assistance: Residents concerned with rent assistance may contact the Palm Beach County Human Services Eviction Prevention Program. Call 561.904.7900.