4th Grade Teacher with 2 Daughters on the Front Line (nurse, EMT) Turns 50….Class Did a Drive by Parade

Boca Raton, FL – One of 4th Grade Teachers at Boca Raton Christian School. Her 4th grade class surprised her with a drive by parade this past Friday, April 17th to celebrate her 50th Birthday!!

Mrs. Tawnda Barker has 2 daughters on the front line fighting COVID 19. One is a nurse and the other an EMT.

The kids really LOVE Mrs. Barker!!! and it was a BIG birthday for her to have to celebrate at home.