Published On: Mon, Apr 20th, 2020

4th Grade Teacher with 2 Daughters on the Front Line (nurse, EMT) Turns 50….Class Did a Drive by Parade

Boca Raton, FL – One of 4th Grade Teachers at Boca Raton Christian School.  Her 4th grade class surprised her with a drive by parade this past  Friday, April 17th to celebrate her 50th Birthday!! 

Mrs. Tawnda Barker has 2 daughters on the front line fighting COVID 19. One is a nurse and the other an EMT.
The kids really LOVE Mrs. Barker!!!  and it was  a BIG birthday for her to have to celebrate at home. 

  • Her 2 Daughters—ER Nurse, Katie Barker and ER Medic, Brynn Paula

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It