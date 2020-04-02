Published On: Sun, Apr 12th, 2020

2-1-1 HelpLine and the Area Agency on Aging Join Forces

The Area Agency on Aging Palm Beach Treasure Coast and 211 HelpLine Palm Beach and Treasure Coast are collaborating to address the public’s increasing needs during the pandemic. Both agencies serve Palm Beach County as well as Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie counties.

The Area Agency on Aging announced today a COVID-19 expansion to their Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC Helpline). Seniors 60+ are encouraged to call the ADRC Helpline for assistance with food, food stamps, COVID 19 information such as testing sites, and questions on Medicare or Medicaid.

Call the ADRC Helpline at 1.866.684.5885.

Specially trained counselors are available to help in English, Spanish or Creole Monday through Friday 8AM – 5PM.

211 Palm Beach Treasure Coast, is in its fourth decade of providing a team of specially trained staff to assist callers with crisis counseling, crisis and suicide intervention, information, assessment and referral to community services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Help is always free, confidential, non-judgmental and available by dialing 2-1-1, texting your zip code to 898.211 or you can chat online.

“The Area Agency on Aging is working closely with 2-1-1, the Department of Elder Affairs and the aging network of providers to support our seniors,” said Dwight D. Chenette, Chief Executive Officer, Area Agency on Aging Palm Beach/Treasure Coast. “As seniors continue to shelter at home, the needs are expected to grow and we are here to connect seniors with services.”

Seniors who are in immediate crisis or need someone to talk to after hours, or are in a food crisis having been without food for several days, are encouraged to call 2-1-1. They are serving seniors in Palm Beach ● Martin ● St. Lucie ● Indian River ● Okeechobee counties

“211 is here for the community during this challenging time- to provide information as well as comfort and support …we are also here if a person is feeling anxious and overwhelmed and just needs to talk,” said Sharon L’Herrou, President/CEO of 211 Palm Beach/Treasure Coast. “211 is happy to learn about the expanded food support being offered by the Area Agency on Aging and to partner with them to make sure none of our seniors go hungry.”

The Area Agency on Aging is dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating for the independence, dignity and wellbeing of seniors, adults with disabilities, veterans of all ages and those who care for them in a manner that values diversity, reflects the communities we serve and embraces the collaboration of the aging network.

Learn more about us at www.YourADRC.org and 211PalmBeach.org/
 211 Palm Beach/Treasure Coast is a private nonprofit 501(c)3 agency that was started in 1971 in Palm Beach County as a drug hotline, and quickly expanded into crisis counseling and suicide prevention. 211 is accredited
 by the American Association for Suicidology, for Chat services, and by the national accrediting agency for information and referral, the Alliance of Information and Referral Systems (AIRS).

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. As a newly elected County Commissioner, Weinroth has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

