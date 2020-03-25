What Does a Stay-at-Home Order Mean and What Could it Look Like in PBC?

With the recent rise of the COVID-19 pandemic we have seen excessive usage of all types of unknown and confusing words and orders.

Quarantine, social distancing, self-isolation, but what does a stay-at-home order mean?

Contrary to popular belief, a stay-at-home order does not mean a complete lock-down.

Many cities have recently issues stay-at-home orders and locally, Miami Beach proves to be an example of what a stay-at-home order in Palm Beach County would look like.

If Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were to issue a stay-at-home order in Palm Beach soon, it would mean citizens would still have access to essential businesses and government services.

Individuals would also still be allowed to exercise outdoors, go on walks and bike rides.

The “essential businesses and services” referred to in the order pertains to the following.

Police and Fire stations

Jails and Prisons

Hospitals, clinics, healthcare operations, and pharmacies

Plumbers, electricians, exterminators

Legal, insurance, and real estate services

Newspapers, TV, radio, and other media

Gas stations, auto supply, and repair

The recent stay-at-home order in Miami Beach adds an additional list of “essential businesses.”

Banks, laundromats, and dry cleaners in Miami Beach are viewed as essential. Along with banks and financial institutions, grocery stores and restaurant take-out and delivery. Post offices will also continue their regular services.

Landscape and pool services are among the things considered “essential” in South Florida.

Palm Beach County has not yet issued a stay-at-home order but we can look at Miami beach and other recent cities as examples to how day-to-day life would look like under this order.