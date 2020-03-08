Weak Manager on your Management Team? Fix it!

By: Robert S Curry If you own a company, you should evaluate the quality of your management team at least twice a year. When you have a weak manager as part of your staff, you need to deal with it. You owe it to your management team and the employees to replace him with a stronger manager. Most companies have four main company functions: sales, operations, information, and finance. View those four functions as four legs on a chair. When one of the four legs of the chair is weak, the chair falls. If one of the four managers is weak, the whole company will eventually fail! When the owner does not deal with the problem, (the weak manager), the owner is the weakest manager! No one fixes problems when the owner sticks his head in the sand and ignores the issues.

Now is the time to deal with the Weak Manager problems!

I learned that you could have a company with a great product, in a fantastic location, with a growing industry, during a healthy economy, and a weak management team, the company will lose money. Or, you can have a business with a bad product, in a terrible location, in a declining industry, with a weak economy, and a strong management team, and the company will be profitable. The common denominator is the management team. If you have a quality management team, the company is going to be successful.

If a weak manager is working for your company, now is the time to deal with it and upgrade the position. You owe it to the rest of the managers.

