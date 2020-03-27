Update on COVID-19 from Your Palm Beach County Commissioner

The county has announced additional closures. Effective immediately all public and private golf courses, parks and natural areas are closed.

An executive order was also issued requesting non-critical businesses close. For the list of businesses allowed to stay open, please click here.

All of the county’s executive orders to date are linked below. If you need clarification on any of these orders, please contact the Emergency Operations Center at 561-712-6400 remains open 7 days a week from 8am to 6pm.

Palm Beach County Executive Orders

Declaration of Continuing State of Emergency PBC

The Palm Beach County State of Emergency Declaration has been extended by seven days and will be in effect through April 3rd.

Emergency Order Number 3

Effective immediately, all parks and golf courses are closed to the public.

Emergency Order Number 2

All Non-critical retail and commercial businesses in Palm Beach County have been ordered to close. The continuing operation of critical businesses is necessary to provide goods and services to the public, to keep the public healthy and to ensure availability of supplies.

A list of critical businesses can be found here: Emergency Order Number 2

Amendment to Emergency Order Number 1

All boat docks, ramps, marinas, and any other venues utilized for launching any vessels to be used for recreational purposes, are hereby closed until further notice.

Emergency Order Number 1

Boat Ramps – all boat ramps and marinas are closed to all recreational boating activities to include boat launching, in/out storage activities, and boat rentals in Palm Beach County until further notice. Commercial marine operations are permitted to operate.

2020-83 Executive Order re: Emergency Management – COVID-19 – Protective Measures for Vulnerable Populations, Gatherings of Private Citizens and Density of the Workforce

All persons over 65 years of age are urged to stay home and to take other measures as necessary to limit their risk of exposure to COVID-19. A public health advisory remains in effect against all social or recreational gatherings of 10 or more people

· #2020-82 Executive Order re: Emergency Management – COVID-19 — Isolation of Individuals Traveling to FloridaAll persons who enter Florida from an area with substantialcommunity spread, to

include the New York Tri-State Area (Connecticut, New Jersey and New York), must isolate or quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into the State of Florida or the duration of the person’ s presence in the State of Florida, whichever is shorter.

· #2020-80 Executive Order re: Emergency Management – COVID-19 — Airport Screening and Isolation

Mandates airline passengers arriving into Florida on flights from New York and surrounding areas must undergo a 14-day quarantine. Travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will be subject to the mandatory quarantine. Anyone who violates this could be fined $500 and face 60 days in jail. Airline employees and those performing emergency health or military duties are exempt.

· #2020-72 Executive Order re: Emergency Management – COVID-19 – Non-essential Elective Medical Procedures – 03/20/2020All hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers,

office surgery centers, dental, orthodontic offices, and other health care practitioners’ offices in the State are prohibited from providing any medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergencyprocedure or surgery which, if delayed, does not place a patient’s immediate health, safety, or wellbeing at risk.

· #2020-71 Executive Order re: Emergency Management – COVID-19 – Alcohol Sales, Restaurants, and Gyms – 03/20/2020

All restaurants and food establishments may operate their kitchens for purpose of providing delivery or take-out services. Such vendors may continue to sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for consumption off-premises.

· #2020-70 Executive Order re: Emergency Management – COVID-19 – Broward and Palm Beach County Closures – 03/20/2020All beaches remain closed in Palm Beach and Broward counties. All movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, gymnasiums,

and fitness centers which are amenities of hotels, which have a capacity of 10 persons or less, or are an amenity of a residential building.

· #2020-69 Executive Order re: Emergency Management – COVID-19 – Local Government Public Meetings – 03/20/2020

Local government bodies may utilize communications media technology such as telephone and video conferencing.

· #2020-68 Executive Order re: Emergency Management – COVID-19 regarding bars, beaches, and restaurants – 03/17/2020 Establishments that attract gatherings of more than 10 people and are more susceptible for

spreading COVID-19; must limit its occupancy to 50% of its current building occupancy and abide by the CDC’s “social distancing” guidelines.

· #2020-52 Executive Order re: Emergency Management – COVID-19 Public Health Emergency – 03/09/2020 Each State agency may suspend the provisions of any regulatory statute prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or the orders or rules of that agency.·

#2020-51 Executive Order re: Establishes Coronavirus Response Protocol and Directs Public Health Emergency – 03/01/2020 The Florida Department of Health has been designated as the lead state agency to coordinate emergency response activities among the various state agencies and local governments.

Palm Beach International Airport Update

Department of Health teams have been deployed to Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA) today and have begun to coordinate with the airlines and all agencies providing support to their operations,

including Airport staff, Palm Beach County Sheriff, TSA, and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Pursuant to the directive of the Florida Department of Transportation, the role of airports is to provide support and assistance to the Department of Health teams once deployed to individual airports. Although Airport staff is not involved in the screening process, PBI has been fully prepared to provide all necessary support and assistance to the State of Florida in this effort.

Prior to the arrival of the Department of Health, PBI elected to take a proactive approach to ensure everyone arriving at PBI would be made aware of the Executive Order and its mandates

PBI worked with airline partners to provide incoming passengers information regarding the mandates contained in the Executive Order and to provide this information at the originating airport.PBI continues to post information on social media and PBIA.org, has placed signage in strategic locations to ensure that all departing passengers are aware of the requirements, and began overhead messaging regarding the mandates provided in the Executive Order.

Suppliers & Manufacturers

If you or your organization is interested in helping the effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, FEMA has established a website (www.fema.gov/coronavirus/how-to-help

Examples for the private sector include

To sell medical supplies or equipment to the federal government, please email specifics to [email protected] .

or equipment to the federal government, please email specifics to . If you have medical supplies or equipment to donate , please provide us details [gcc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]on what you are offering.

, please provide us details [gcc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]on what you are offering. If you are a private company that wants to produce a product related to the COVID response – email [email protected] .

to the COVID response – email . If you are a hospital and other companies in need of medical supplies, contact your state Department of Public Health and/or Emergency Management.

For non-medical supplies, services or equipment, if you are interested in doing business with FEMA, visit our Industry Liaison Program [gcc01.safelinks.protectionoutlook.com].