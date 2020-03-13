The Symphonia Cancels Remaining Programs And Concert For The 2019-2020 Season (March 27-29)

The Symphonia Cancels Programs & Concert This Season Due to Coronavirus

Boca Raton, FL –Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of The Symphonia’s musicians, volunteers, patrons and staff, The SYMPHONIA has elected to cancel its final Connoisseur Concert of the 2019-2020 season, along with the accompanying programs and events scheduled during the weekend of March 27-29, 2020. This includes Lunch with Ludwig (March 27); Come Compose/Meet The Orchestra (March 28); and Music in Bloom (March 29).

The SYMPHONIA has been monitoring updates from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control, and in compliance with suggested protocols, The SYMPHONIA is taking the proactive stance on helping to curb the spread of COVID-19 by cancelling the remainder of its season.

While The SYMPHONIA will honor all ticket refund requests, we sincerely hope that ticket holders will consider donating their tickets back to the organization. These funds would then be used to provide The Symphonia’s musicians with some compensation and the ticket holder will receive the tax deduction. With the cancellation of most live orchestral performances in South Florida, The Symphonia would deeply appreciate help in supporting our musicians.

For more updates on programs and activities, please visit www.thesymphonia.org.