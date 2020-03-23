Published On: Mon, Mar 23rd, 2020

‘The Day the Earth Stopped,’ a song by Brazilian singer/songwriter Raul Seixas Popular in Brazil nearly 50 years ago, may have seen the coronavirus coming

Raul Santos Seixas was a Brazilian rock composer, singer, songwriter and producer, who was known as the “Father of Brazilian Rock.”  He was also known as “Maluco Beleza,” roughly translated as “Groovy Nutcase.”  Below is his hit “O Dia Em que a Terra Parou” recorded in 1977, the latter becoming the anthem of the then hippy movement in Brazil.  My Brazilian wife’s brother Silvio currently in voluntary quarantine in Brazil sent this to us.  Rita and I were scheduled to fly there in April to celebrate her mother’s coming 90th birthday until we had to cancel the trip due to the crisis.

Now, here are the prescient, prophetic, foreboding lyrics in English and Portuguese written and sung by Seixas in 1977, sounding all too eerily familiar amid today’s pandemic:

Tonight I had a dream 
Essa noite eu tive um sonho 

From dreamer 
De sonhador 

Crazy I am, I dreamed 
Maluco que sou, eu sonhei 

With the day the Earth stopped 
Com o dia em que a Terra parou 

With the day the Earth stopped
Com o dia em que a Terra parou

It was so 
Foi assim 

On the day when all people 
No dia em que todas as pessoas 

From the whole planet 
Do planeta inteiro 

They decided that no one would leave the house 
Resolveram que ninguém ia sair de casa 

As if combined across 
Como que se fosse combinado em todo 

The planet 
O planeta 
That day, nobody left home, nobody nobody
Naquele dia, ninguém saiu de casa, ninguém ninguém

The employee did not leave for his job 
O empregado não saiu pro seu trabalho 

Because I knew that the boss wasn’t there either 
Pois sabia que o patrão também não tava lá 

Housewife did not go out to buy bread 
Dona de casa não saiu pra comprar pão 

Because I knew the baker wasn’t there either 
Pois sabia que o padeiro também não tava lá 

And the guard didn’t come out to arrest 
E o guarda não saiu para prender 

Because I knew that the thief wasn’t there either 
Pois sabia que o ladrão, também não tava lá 

And the thief didn’t come out to steal 
E o ladrão não saiu para roubar 

Because I knew I would have nowhere to spend
Pois sabia que não ia ter onde gastar

The day the Earth stopped (êê) 
No dia em que a Terra parou (êê) 

On the day the Earth stopped (ôô) 
No dia em que a Terra parou (ôô) 

On the day the Earth stopped (ôô) 
No dia em que a Terra parou (ôô) 

The day the Earth stopped
No dia em que a Terra parou

And in the churches not a bell to ring 
E nas Igrejas nem um sino a badalar 

Because they knew that the faithful were not there either 
Pois sabiam que os fiéis também não tavam lá 

And the faithful did not go out to pray 
E os fiéis não saíram pra rezar 

Because they knew that the priest wasn’t there either 
Pois sabiam que o padre também não tava lá 

And the student didn’t go out to study 

E o aluno não saiu para estudar 

Because I knew the teacher wasn’t there either 
Pois sabia o professor também não tava lá 

And the teacher didn’t go out to teach 
E o professor não saiu pra lecionar 

Because I knew I had nothing more to teach
Pois sabia que não tinha mais nada pra ensinar

Crazy I am, I woke up
Maluco que sou, acordei

The day the Earth stopped (oh yeah) 
No dia em que a Terra parou (oh yeah) 

On the day the Earth stopped (ôô) 
No dia em que a Terra parou (ôô) 

The day the Earth stopped (I woke up) 
No dia em que a Terra parou (eu acordei) 

The day the Earth stopped (woke up) 
No dia em que a Terra parou (acordei) 

On the day the Earth stopped (just) 
No dia em que a Terra parou (justamente) 
The day the Earth stopped (I didn’t daydream) 
No dia em que a Terra parou (eu não sonhei acordado) 

The day the Earth stopped 
No dia em que a Terra parou 

The day the Earth stopped (the day the Earth stopped) 
No dia em que a Terra parou (no dia em que a terra 

Stopped)
Parou)

