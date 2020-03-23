‘The Day the Earth Stopped,’ a song by Brazilian singer/songwriter Raul Seixas Popular in Brazil nearly 50 years ago, may have seen the coronavirus coming

Raul Santos Seixas was a Brazilian rock composer, singer, songwriter and producer, who was known as the “Father of Brazilian Rock.” He was also known as “Maluco Beleza,” roughly translated as “Groovy Nutcase.” Below is his hit “O Dia Em que a Terra Parou” recorded in 1977, the latter becoming the anthem of the then hippy movement in Brazil. My Brazilian wife’s brother Silvio currently in voluntary quarantine in Brazil sent this to us. Rita and I were scheduled to fly there in April to celebrate her mother’s coming 90th birthday until we had to cancel the trip due to the crisis.



Now, here are the prescient, prophetic, foreboding lyrics in English and Portuguese written and sung by Seixas in 1977, sounding all too eerily familiar amid today’s pandemic:

Tonight I had a dream

Essa noite eu tive um sonho



From dreamer

De sonhador

Crazy I am, I dreamed

Maluco que sou, eu sonhei



With the day the Earth stopped

Com o dia em que a Terra parou



With the day the Earth stopped

Com o dia em que a Terra parou

It was so

Foi assim



On the day when all people

No dia em que todas as pessoas



From the whole planet

Do planeta inteiro



They decided that no one would leave the house

Resolveram que ninguém ia sair de casa



As if combined across

Como que se fosse combinado em todo



The planet

O planeta

That day, nobody left home, nobody nobody

Naquele dia, ninguém saiu de casa, ninguém ninguém

The employee did not leave for his job

O empregado não saiu pro seu trabalho



Because I knew that the boss wasn’t there either

Pois sabia que o patrão também não tava lá



Housewife did not go out to buy bread

Dona de casa não saiu pra comprar pão



Because I knew the baker wasn’t there either

Pois sabia que o padeiro também não tava lá



And the guard didn’t come out to arrest

E o guarda não saiu para prender



Because I knew that the thief wasn’t there either

Pois sabia que o ladrão, também não tava lá



And the thief didn’t come out to steal

E o ladrão não saiu para roubar



Because I knew I would have nowhere to spend

Pois sabia que não ia ter onde gastar

The day the Earth stopped (êê)

No dia em que a Terra parou (êê)



On the day the Earth stopped (ôô)

No dia em que a Terra parou (ôô)



On the day the Earth stopped (ôô)

No dia em que a Terra parou (ôô)



The day the Earth stopped

No dia em que a Terra parou

And in the churches not a bell to ring

E nas Igrejas nem um sino a badalar



Because they knew that the faithful were not there either

Pois sabiam que os fiéis também não tavam lá



And the faithful did not go out to pray

E os fiéis não saíram pra rezar



Because they knew that the priest wasn’t there either

Pois sabiam que o padre também não tava lá



And the student didn’t go out to study

E o aluno não saiu para estudar

Because I knew the teacher wasn’t there either

Pois sabia o professor também não tava lá



And the teacher didn’t go out to teach

E o professor não saiu pra lecionar



Because I knew I had nothing more to teach

Pois sabia que não tinha mais nada pra ensinar

Crazy I am, I woke up

Maluco que sou, acordei

The day the Earth stopped (oh yeah)

No dia em que a Terra parou (oh yeah)



On the day the Earth stopped (ôô)

No dia em que a Terra parou (ôô)



The day the Earth stopped (I woke up)

No dia em que a Terra parou (eu acordei)



The day the Earth stopped (woke up)

No dia em que a Terra parou (acordei)



On the day the Earth stopped (just)

No dia em que a Terra parou (justamente)

The day the Earth stopped (I didn’t daydream)

No dia em que a Terra parou (eu não sonhei acordado)



The day the Earth stopped

No dia em que a Terra parou



The day the Earth stopped (the day the Earth stopped)

No dia em que a Terra parou (no dia em que a terra



Stopped)

Parou)