The City of Boca Raton Issues a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Emergency Order

As of Thursday, March 26, the city of Boca Raton has officially announced a “stay home, stay safe” emergency order.

The order will go into action beginning Saturday, March 28, at 12:01 AM. This “stay home, stay safe” order will apply to everyone living within the city limits.

So, what does this order actually mean for Boca Raton residents?

This order means individuals should remain in their homes or on their property while still having access to “essential activities.”

Individuals may still leave the house if it is absolutely necessary for the following:

Healthcare providers and public health operations such as hospitals, doctors, dentists, urgent care clinics, rehab facilities, etc.

Grocery stores, farmers markets, produce stands, and convenience stores.

Businesses that provide food, shelter, social services and other necessities of life for the economically disadvantaged.

Newspaper, televisions, radio, and other media services

For further information of where else residents may still travel to, the full Stay Home, Stay Safe Order can be viewed here.

Additional resources and information can be accessed on the City’s website or social media.