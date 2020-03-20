The Boca Raton Tribune is Ready!

Due to COVID-19, The Boca Raton Tribune will be exclusively published in an electronic version in order to ensure the safety and the well-being of not only our drivers but the entire City of Boca Raton. The Boca Raton Tribune will not print physical copies of the newspaper effective immediately until March 31. Readers will still be able to read the newspaper every Friday through our electronic version of the paper. We will always release it on Friday and distribute it to our entire database. If you would like to join the mailing list, please contact [email protected]