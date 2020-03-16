Take it from a veteran speechwriter, here’s the speech I’d recommend our President consider making titled: This Villainous Virus Shall ‘Live in Infamy’

Borrowing from President Roosevelt’s “A Date That Will Live In Infamy” speech following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, here’s what President Trump might say about the coronavirus, this newest invader causing World War III.

The United States of America will take whatever measures are necessary for our defense against this dastardly and deadly virus.

No matter how long it may take us to overcome this invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory.

The will of the Congress and of the people will not only defend ourselves to the uttermost, but will make it very certain that this villainous coronavirus, this form of treachery upon humanity shall never again endanger us.

There is no blinking at the fact that our people, our territory, and our interests are in grave danger.With confidence in our government, with confidence in our medical community and with the unbounding determination of our people, we will gain the inevitable triumph—so help us God.