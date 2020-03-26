Stanton Optical Shifts to Solely Telehealth Eye Care to Serve West Palm Beach Community

Stores to Offer Accessible, Affordable Eye Care Solutions with Zero Doctor-to-Patient Contact

Boca Raton, FL – Stanton Optical, retail brands of Now Optics, a leading eye health provider offering accessible and affordable eye care, will immediately be switching to virtual eye care at five locations across West Palm Beach. In partnership with the Physicians Eyecare Group, select locations will offer patients the opportunity to receive eye care through telemedicine. All retail stores that do not offer telehealth services will be closed temporarily.

The West Palm Beach area locations offering the virtual eye care include:

Boca Raton, 6100 Glades Rd., #107, Boca Raton, FL, Mon – Sat: 11 am – 6 pm

West Palm Beach, 1747 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL, Mon – Sat: 11 am – 6 pm

Palm Beach Gardens, 3331 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Mon – Sat: 11 am – 6 pm

Okeechobee, 1990 N. Military Trl., West Palm Beach, FL, Mon – Sat: 11 am – 6 pm

Palm Springs, 3801 S. Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL, Mon – Sat: 11 am – 6 pm

Extra safety measures will be taken at each store including a pre-screening questionnaire and temperature check before patients are let in for an exam. There will also be strict rules on capacity to keep employees and patients within safe social distancing proximity or a maximum of 10 people, and extra cleaning precautions. After the pre-testing (which includes digital photos of the front of the eye, retinal images, a screening for glaucoma as well as additional testing), a Technician will escort the patient to a private examination room for an Acuities and Refraction Exam to test for the glasses or contact lens prescription. The test is performed virtually via video-screen. The local Ophthalmologist (MD) or Optometrist then creates the patient’s customized eye care treatment plan and prescription. Alternative forms of dispensing will be implemented, including curbside order pick-up and order delivery options where permitted.

“This is a unique opportunity to provide a service to people who need it when others can’t during such a crisis,” said Daniel Stanton, CEO of My Eyelab and Stanton Optical. “This solution allows customers to receive eye care in a safe, no-contact way, and allows us to keep jobs in our stores. Our updated policies and procedures will allow customers who have eye care emergencies to access these services in the safest way possible.”

Telehealth co-creator and 20-year veteran optometrist Dr. Brad Brocwell, Vice President of Clinical Operations for Now Optics, designed a customized approach utilizing Now Optics Health Services’ proven telehealth solutions. Over the past 3+ years, more than 700,000 telehealth eye exams have been conducted through the company’s proprietary technology and network of doctors.

“Now more than ever customers are looking for the safest way to receive services, and we are at the forefront of telemedicine as it pertains to eye health,” said Brocwell. “If someone’s prescription expires during this crisis or has a need for prescription eyewear, we are the only provider of telehealth eye care services nationwide. We are stepping up to deliver a safe and reliable experience.”

Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information and to find your closest participating location.

About Now Optics

Now Optics (formerly known as Vision Precision Holdings) is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation’s fastest growing, full-service retail optical centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 180 corporate and franchise locations in 25 states while delivering affordable eye health solutions.