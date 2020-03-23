St. Thomas University waives SAT/ACT test requirements for Fall 2020

In response to SAT and ACT testing sites closing across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Thomas University will waive the SAT/ACT test requirement for Fall 2020 admission consideration.



The university will now be test-optional, meaning students may choose to submit test scores if they have them, but applications from students without test scores will also be considered. The lack of test scores will not impact the university’s evaluation of the student’s application.



“COVID-19 has greatly affected all of our lives, in particular many high school seniors who are dealing with the idea that their college career may be affected by the virus,” said David A. Armstrong J.D., President of St. Thomas University. “We at St. Thomas understand the obstacles they are facing, want to ensure them that they will still be able to pursue their degree and that circumstances out of their control won’t be held against them.”



The waiver applies to both domestic and international students and is effective immediately. For more information, visit www.stu.edu/admissions.