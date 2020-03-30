Social Distancing vs. Social Season









With the Boca social season now ended and social distancing the new way of life, I would like to look back at some of the great events this past year. I attended the Mayor’ s Ball, Connected Warrior’s Gala, Opal Awards, Museum of Art Gala, Boca Regional Hospital Ball among others, all great events to support worthwhile community charities. Now I am home in total isolation and my only events are going to the mailbox and to Publix. What a difference a month makes!!