Published On: Mon, Mar 30th, 2020

Social Distancing vs. Social Season

With the Boca social season now ended and social distancing the new way of life, I would like to look back at some of the great events this past year. I attended the Mayor’ s Ball, Connected Warrior’s Gala, Opal Awards, Museum of Art Gala, Boca Regional Hospital Ball among others, all great events to support worthwhile community charities. Now I am home in total isolation and my only events are going to the mailbox and to Publix. What a difference a month makes!!

About the Author

- i AM A RETIRED REALTOR FROM MONTVILLE, NEW JERSEY WHERE I SOLD HOMES FOR SEVERAL PROMINENT BUILDERS. I MOVED TO BOCA RATON 20 YEARS AGO WHEN I MARRIED MY HUSBAND, ROBERT BEASLEY. I AM A FORMER REPUBLICAN EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBER, BLACK HAT DIVA LEADER AND RECENTLY RAISED FUNDS FOR THE LYNN CANCER INSTITUTE FOUNDATION. IN MEMORY OF MY LATE HUSBAND, ROBERT BEASLEY I AM A MEMBER OF JAFCO, JEWISH FOSTER CARE, AND SUPPORT SEVERAL LOCAL CHARITIES IN OUR AREA.

