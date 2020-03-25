Requests for Help Surge from Palm Beach County Residents. United Way and Partners Stand Ready to Meet Basic Needs

$9.5 Million in Requests to Support Nonprofits and Residents in the Wake of COVID-19

Boca Raton, FL – Just ten days after launching its COVID-19 Response Fund, United Way of Palm Beach County has seen a tremendous surge in requests from residents looking for help with needs including food, shelter, and access to care.

In the state of Florida, daily claims for unemployment submissions have increased from an average of 700-800 claims per day to 18,000-21,000 claims per day since precautions over the spread of the coronavirus were implemented.

In Palm Beach County, the side effect of trying to flatten the curve of the coronavirus has greatly impacted our local workforce. Many individuals who were gainfully employed, but still living paycheck to paycheck, have been laid off and now find themselves facing sudden economic strain. The 211 Helpline for Palm Beach/Treasure Coast has seen a 200% increase in daily calls for assistance.

As more individuals and families need support for basic needs, United Way of Palm Beach County has also received requests from local nonprofits indicating that they need assistance supporting this influx of clients. United Way has received upwards of $9.5 million in requests from more than 200 local nonprofits.

For the past 90 years, United Way of Palm Beach County has been the trusted source connecting our community’s resources to ensure that residents have enough to eat, a roof over their heads, access to medical care, and other basic needs. In times of crisis, United Way’s mission is amplified.

United Way of Palm Beach County is collaborating with other local funders to coordinate efforts and meet emerging needs as quickly as possible. These funders are prioritizing building capacity within our local nonprofits, so nonprofit partners can respond to increasing needs for food, housing, and access to medical care. The nonprofit sector is the safety net for our community in times of crisis. Focusing energy and funds on best supporting nonprofits allows more residents to be served and fortifies our community’s resiliency.

Collectively, United Way and the other six funders have raised more than $3 million dollars. With $9.5 million dollars in funding requests, additional contributions are needed to care for our neighbors in need.

Businesses like Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Florida Blue have chosen to partner with United Way of Palm Beach County and made generous donations to support ongoing needs of our local community.

To join these corporate leaders and be a champion for our community, donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund for Palm Beach County. Text GivePBC to 41444 or visit UnitedWayPBC.org/coronavirus to make a financial contribution. A gift, no matter how small it might seem, will make a difference and give hope to our community right now.

Residents in need of assistance can reach out to United Way’s partner, 211 Palm Beach/Treasure Coast, to be connected with resources and referrals to services. Dial 211 or text your zip code to 898211 for help.

About United Way of Palm Beach County:

For 90 years, United Way of Palm Beach County has been the local leader dedicated to identifying and addressing critical community issues to improve the lives of our residents. We champion community change by strategically uniting key stakeholders and community leaders and investing in successful, sustainable nonprofits. United Way funds 100 local programs and initiatives that provide lasting solutions and measurable results – from increasing graduation rates and supporting literacy to ensuring financial independence, promoting healthy lifestyles and ending hunger. When you support United Way of Palm Beach County, you are strengthening your community. To learn more call 561.375.6600 or visit www.UnitedWayPBC.org.