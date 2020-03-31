Public schools to remain closed through at least May 1

With Palm Beach County School District students returning to virtual learning today after Spring Break, it now becomes uncertain if the students will ever return to the classroom this school year.

In what was an expected move, closures for all public schools in Florida have been extended until May 1, according to WTXL Tallahassee.

According to their report, school districts across the state started sharing the news of the extended closures Monday afternoon.

The Palm Beach County School District has yet to make the official announcement, but are expected to make that sometime in the near future.

This is a developing news story.