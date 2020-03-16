Delray String Quartet

POSTPONED: Music at St. Paul’s presents “Delray String Quartet goes to Vienna”

WAS: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 3pm

RESCHEDULED TO: Sunday, July 5, 2020, 3pm

Delray Beach, FL – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the March 29 concert of the Delray String Quartet has been postponed to Sunday, July 5.



For more information on this event and Music at St. Paul's 32nd Season, visit http://music.stpaulsdelray.org or call 561-278-6003. Music at St. Paul's concerts are held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 188 S. Swinton Ave. in Delray Beach. St. Paul's is handicapped accessible.

MUSIC AT ST. PAUL’S 2019-2020 SEASON

Sunday concerts are at 3pm, preceded by a 2:30 pre-concert lecture. $20 at the door, 18/under FREE.



+ Sunday, May 3, 2020, 2:30pm: POETRY AND PROSE

The Girl Choir of South Florida

+ Sunday, May 31, 2020, 2:30pm: 16 STRINGS & 88 KEYS

Delray String Quartet with pianist Marina Radiushina

+ Sunday, June 14, 2020, 2:30pm: PIANIST ROBERTA RUST IN RECITAL

Music of Debussy, Chopin, Liszt, and more

+ Sunday, July 5 2020, 2:30pm: DELRAY STRING QUARTET GOES TO VIENNA

Music of Haydn, Wolf, Brahms

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible

For more information, visit http://www.music.stpaulsdelray.org




