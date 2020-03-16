Palm Beach County Tax Collector Temporarily Limits Services

Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon has announced several important steps the agency is implementing to protect the health and safety of clients and employees and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“I strongly urge clients to avoid coming into our offices and instead use the services we have available online at www.pbctax.com,” said Tax Collector Gannon. “I am closely monitoring this situation and making these decisions based on state and federal guidelines.”

Effective immediately, the following services will be suspended until further notice:

Road tests

TSA Preü service at the Tax Collector’s South County Office in Delray Beach

Effective Tuesday, March, 17, 2020, the following measures will be taken to reduce overcrowding:

No more than 50 clients at a time will be admitted into Palm Beach County Tax Collector Offices. As one client leaves, another client will be issued a ticket by the receptionist and allowed to enter the office. Security guards at each location will help oversee this process.

Only the client who is conducting business with the Tax Collector’s Office will be permitted to enter the facility.

Effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the following taxes must be paid online or by mail:

2019 real estate property taxes are due Mar. 31, 2020. Payments must be made online at www.pbctax.com or mailed to: Tax Collector, Palm Beach County, P.O. Box 3353, West Palm Beach, FL 33402-3353.

Delinquent real estate property taxes cannot be paid online. Payments must be made payable to Tax Collector, Palm Beach County and mailed Tax Collector, Palm Beach County, P.O. Box 3353, West Palm Beach, FL 33402-3353.



Clients should verify the amount due at www.pbctax.com and pay using certified funds drawn on a U.S. bank in cash, cashier’s/certified check, money order or wire transfer. For more information about paying delinquent property taxes, please visit www.pbctax.com/delinquent-property-tax. Current and delinquent business taxes must be paid online or by mail. For more information about payment options, please visit www.pbctax.com/local-business-tax.

Driver Licenses and State ID Cards Set to Expire Will be Granted an Extension

Under the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, an Emergency Order has been executed by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. All Florida driver licenses and identification cards set to expire in the next 30 days will be granted a 30-day extension beyond their current expiration date. This executive order does not remove any stops or holds on a driver license.

For more information, clients may call the Tax Collector’s Office at 561.355.2264 Monday through Friday, 8:15AM to 5PM.