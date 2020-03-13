Palm Beach State College suspends all classes due to coronavirus
Palm Beach State College is suspending all classes due to the coronavirus.
According to WPTV, PBSC students received an automated text message from the school on Friday stating that all classes would be suspended from Saturday, March 14 through Sunday, March 22.
Remote/online classes will begin on Monday, March 23.
Staff and faculty will continue to report to campus to prepare for the remote transition, and the college will remain operational.