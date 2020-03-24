Palm Beach Outlets to Host OneBlood Donation Drive

Month-Long Blood Drive Starts Friday, March 27, 2020



Boca Raton, FL – Palm Beach Outlets (PalmBeachOutlets.com) will host OneBlood beginning this Friday, March 27, 2020 for the next four weeks. OneBlood will be located at Palm Beach Outlets at the Congress Street entrance from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday through Monday, March 27 to March 30, April 3 to April 6, April 10 to April 13 and April 17 to April 20, 2020. OneBlood is a blood donation center with a traveling donation vehicle servicing the Tampa Bay, South, Southeast and Central Florida areas.



“In these challenging times Palm Beach Outlets is pleased to host this vital blood donation drive,” says Trina Holmsted, Marketing Director of Palm Beach Outlets. “The need for blood donations is greater than ever. OneBlood provides a safe, convenient way to donate and help our fellow Americans,” she adds.



General Safety

It is safe to donate blood. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stated that the coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.

OneBlood Donation Safety Protocols

OneBlood is regulated by the FDA and required to follow strict operational guidelines.

Our facilities and Big Red Buses are clean and meet all FDA safety standards.

At every blood drive and donor center OneBlood team members follow safety protocols, including:

Wearing medical gloves for blood collections. Wiping down donor-touched areas and equipment after every collection with disinfectant/wipes. (This includes, donor beds, registration tablets, blood-pressure cuff and hemoglobin sensors). Using sterile collection sets for every donation Conducting donor mini physicals, including temperature check (this will be done prior to donors registering) to ensure donors are healthy and well on the day of donation. Only people who are healthy are eligible to donate blood. As an additional safety measure, OneBlood is asking people who have traveled to countries at high risk for the coronavirus to self-defer from donating blood for 28 days upon returning to the United States. Team members who are sick or not feeling well do not report to work.

Social Distancing at Blood Drives and Donor Center

At blood drives only one to four persons will be permitted on the bus at any one time, separated within proper social distancing guidelines. Donors will be asked to provide their cell phone number so they can wait in their car or outside the Big Red Bus until they are called in to donate blood. Chairs will be provided for them to sit outside while enjoying a snack and beverage under a covered area.

Appointments Encouraged

While walk-ins will be accepted, donors are encouraged to make online appointments at www.OneBlood.org. This will further assist with social distancing efforts and help with donor flow.

