Palm Beach Outlets Temporary Closure – Blood Drive Still On

West Palm Beach – In accordance with guidelines issued on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 by Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner, Palm Beach Outlets and Marketplace at the Outlets will temporarily close beginning on March 25th at 7:00 p.m. with plans to reopen as soon as the present ban has been lifted. Essential businesses such as Whole Foods & PetSmart will continue operation. Many restaurants will continue to provide takeout and delivery; for each eateries’ specific details, visit PalmBeachOutlets.com.



“Palm Beach Outlets and Marketplace at the Outlets have continued to provide our shoppers with access to goods and services throughout the past few weeks and have assisted retailers and eateries in safely staying open during these challenging times,” says Trina Holmsted, Marketing Director for Palm Beach Outlets and Marketplace at the Outlets. “This situation is complex and constantly evolving. We will let you know immediately when our centers are open again,” she adds.



As the situation with COVID-19 continues to rapidly evolve, Palm Beach Outlets is constantly monitoring the ever-changing developments and working with health authorities, national and local government. For updates on Palm Beach Outlets and Marketplace at the Outlets re-opening, please visit PalmBeachOutlets.com.

Palm Beach Outlets will host OneBlood beginning this Friday, March 27, 2020 for the next four weeks.

OneBlood will be located at Palm Beach Outlets at the Congress Street entrance from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday through Monday, March 27 to March 30, April 3 to April 6, April 10 to April 13 and April 17 to April 20, 2020.

