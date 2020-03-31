Palm Beach County Schools Closed ‘Until Further Notice’

Get used to distance learning.

After news broke yesterday afternoon that Florida Public Schools would be closed until May 1, Palm Beach County School District called parents this afternoon.

“Based on a recommendation from the Florida Department of Education, and a state-issued ‘Stay at Home’ order in Palm Beach County, Superintendent Donald E. Fennoy II has decided to close District-operated schools until further notice. Distance Learning will continue. The District looks forward to welcoming students back on our campuses when health officials decide it is once again safe to gather in large group settings.

No word yet on when schools in Palm Beach County will reopen, but at the very least students should prepare to go to school from home until at least May 1.

This is a developing news story.