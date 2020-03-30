Palm Beach County Operations Update on Coronavirus

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner and County Administrator Verdenia Baker clarified the amendments to the Palm Beach County Orders restricting business operations and recreational activities during a press conference at the Emergency Operations Center.



Click on these links to view the full order of Emergency Order Number 2020-002a and Directing Stay Home – Stay Safe: Safer at Home Policy Amendment to Emergency Order Number 3



LATEST OPERATIONAL UPDATES FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY:



Telephone registration and appointment scheduling for COVID-19 testing will begin tomorrow (Monday, March 30th) from 8AM to 5PM.



Individuals requesting testing will be approved through telephone screening conducted by The Healthcare District of Palm Beach County.

Health Care District of Palm Beach County testing line: 561.642.1000



On-site testing (swab sample collection) will begin on Tuesday, March 31st at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.



Pre-approval and appointments are required !



All non-critical retail and commercial businesses in Palm Beach County shall remain CLOSED until further notice. The continuing operation of critical businesses is necessary to provide goods and services to the public, to keep the public healthy and to ensure availability of supplies.



A list of critical businesses can be found at:

Emergency Order Number 2a



Click here to view all Local and Governor Executive Orders.



Palm Beach County remains under a State of Emergency

discover.PBCGov.org/PDF/COVID19/Declaration-of-Continuing-State-of-Emergency_3-25-2020.pdf



SCHOOL INFORMATION: Please be sure to check the full list of food distribution locations as some have changed.Starting Monday March 30th, schools across Palm Beach County will be distributing ‘Grab and Go’ bags. Hours for Food distribution will be from 11AM to 1PM.



LOCAL CALL CENTERS

PBC Emergency Information Center remains open 7 days a week

from 8AM – 6PM at 561.712.6400

Boca Raton 561.982.4900

or contact your municipality.



TRANSPORTATION



1. PALM TRAN: Palm Tran continues to operate on a Saturday schedule, except on Sundays which are operating on a Sunday schedule. Routes 1, 2, 3, 43 and 62 only will operate on a typical weekday schedule starting Monday. Palm Tran is operating fare free until further notice.



2. TRI-RAIL: Trains have suspended fares and is operating on a modified schedule: 18 trains Weekdays, 12 trains on Saturday & Sunday.



3. BRIGHTLINE: Train service is suspended until further notice.



PARKS & RECREATION

All parks and golf courses, both public and private, shall remain closed until further notice.



ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES MANAGEMENT

All Natural Areas are closed to the public until further notice.



If you have symptoms of COVID-19 contact your primary doctor. If they are unable to provide you with a COVID-19 test, ask them for instruction on how to self-isolate at home.



If you do not have a primary care physician you can contact any urgent care center, or the county primary care clinics.



Testing results will be reported to the Health Care District of Palm Beach County who will notify the patient.



While results can be expected within 2-3 days, it may take longer.



Individuals testing positive will be advised on the isolation and quarantine protocols and referred for medical care if necessary.



All seniors can access Meals on Wheels by calling the elderly helpline at 866.684.5885.



If your employment has been impacted by COVID-19, you may file a Reemployment Assistance Claim through CONNECT, Florida’s online Reemployment Assistance System at FloridaJobs.org/.



Looking for work? You can search for jobs 24/7 by accessing the Virtual Career System from your computer or mobile device.



Learn more at ow.ly/F0QZ50yX3cO

Food Assistance:

United Way: 211palmbeach.org/emergency-palmbeach



Individuals with questions related to the new Coronavirus should call the Florida Department of Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1.866.779.6121 which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by email at [email protected] .



You can also visit PBChd.org for the latest health information.



Visit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Coronavirus COVID-19

For the latest Palm Beach County info visit PBCgov.com/coronavirus.