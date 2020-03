Movies to Watch While You Are Bored at Home

Bored during quarantine and running out of movies to watch? Here are some movie recommendations for any mood you are in:

For the days of quarantine when all you want to do is have a smile on your face:

– La la land

Can be bought on: iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and Amazon Prime

– Thor: Ragnarok

Can be bought on: YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, and Vudu

Can be streamed on: Disney+

– 10 Things I Hate About You

Can be bought on: iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and YouTube

Can be streamed on: Hulu and Disney+

– My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Can be bought on: iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and YouTube

Can be streamed on: Hulu

– The Princess Bride

Can be bought on: Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, and Youtube

Can be streamed on: Philo

– School of Rock

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube

Can be streamed on: Hulu

– Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube

Can be streamed on: Netflix

– Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube

– Elf

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube

– Clueless

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube

Movies to watch when you want to think:

– Sorry To Bother You

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and YouTube

Can be streamed on: Hulu

– Joker

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and YouTube

– Jojo Rabbit

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and YouTube

– Inception

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube

Can be streamed on: Netflix

– 2001: A Space Odyssey

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube

– Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube

Can be streamed on: Hulu

– Memento

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and YouTube

Can be found free on: Tubi

– Being John Malkovich

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube

Can be streamed on: Hulu

– The Truman Show

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube

Can be streamed on: Hulu

– Interstellar

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube

Can be streamed on: Hulu

Movies to watch for a good cry:

– Beautiful Boy

Can be streamed on: Amazon Prime

– The Fault in Our Stars

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube

– The Notebook

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube

– Marley and Me

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube

– Marriage Story

Can be streamed on: Netflix

– Titanic

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube

– Toy Story

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube

Can be streamed on: Disney+

– Up

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube

Can be streamed on: Disney+

– The Color Purple

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube

– Room

Can be bought on: Google Play, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube

Can be streamed on: Netflix