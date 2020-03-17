Published On: Tue, Mar 17th, 2020

Mizner Park shopping center adjusts hours

Photo provided by miznerpark.com

On Monday, March 16, Mizner Park tenants received a letter from Mizner Park’s General Manager of Retail Dana Romanelli Schearer stating the center’s stores will now be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day, besides Sundays, which will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

After recent developments with the coronavirus pandemic, Romanelli Scherarer stated in the letter that the decision to cut the hours of each store’s operations was made to not only have employees “implement rigorous cleanings each evening,” but help the community to still purchase any goods and services they may need.

“Together, we are challenged with unprecedented circumstances, [but] there is nothing more important than to us than the well-being and safety of our guests, employees, and of course, our tenant partners,” Romanelli Schearer wrote. “Together, we will navigate this new, challenging territory.”

As the situation with the coronavirus evolves, further developments on the shopping center’s hours will be updated if necessary and they can also be viewed here.

