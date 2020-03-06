McDougle Technical Institute Offering (25) 100 % Full Tuition Scholarships Exclusively For High School Students

McDougle Technical Institute (MTI) is offering students who are currently in high school 100% Full Tuition scholarships for their Nail Specialty, Facial Specialty, Hair Braiding, Hair Wrapping and Body Wrapping programs. The only fees high school students need to pay for the Nail Specialty and Facial Specialty program is the $150 registration fee and $795 for books and supplies. The tuition for the program is normally $2,880. For the Hair Braiding, Hair Wrapping and Body Wrapping program students will only need to pay the $150 registration fee. The tuition for the program is normally $400. The scholarship offers are valid for the first 25 applicants.

“We want to introduce high school students to careers in the Beauty Industry. Most high school students are focused on having to attend a four-year University. We want to show them that the Beauty Industry is a viable option and even more lucrative as a trade,” said MTI Founder Octavia McDougle. “We are giving the opportunity for young adults to enroll in one of our specialty programs so they can make extra money while in college and get licensed before the summer break,” added McDougle.

The scholarships are part of the MTI’s Beauty of Philanthropy program. As part of the Beauty of Philanthropy year round initiative the school provides scholarships, complimentary services to local non-profits and volunteers complimentary services at community events.

McDougle Technical Institute, formerly known as Beauty Anatomy Institute is located at 1901 N Federal Highway #201 in Pompano Beach. For more information, please visit www.mti.edu/scholarships to apply or call 954-972-0635.