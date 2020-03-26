Local Celebrity Trainer Offers Free Virtual Personal Training Classes Online

Join Her For Fun, Interactive Work Out’s on Facebook Live Every Day

Local celebrity trainer, nutritional therapist, and producer, Linzi Martinez, offers free personal training courses on Facebook in a Public Group called In-Home Fitness! Train Tighten Tone, to help the community during this unprecedented difficult time. Since creating the group she has welcomed hundreds of new members in less than a week, and is eager to increase her participants so she is able to share her energy, happiness, and help to boost the immune systems of those who take advantage of the opportunity to work with her. Linzi Martinez is determined to provide challenging, fun, intense, short, and effective workouts with love and positivity for all.

Martinez states, “For all this community has given to me, from amazing support with my TV series to the incredible businesses support and partnerships, this is a perfect way for me to give back to all of them, it brings me joy to know I may have made a difference in their day with all this going on. I am grateful for the opportunity!”

● Who: Local celebrity trainer and nutritional therapist, Linzi Martinez

● What: Giving back to the community with free online training sessions

● Where: The In-Home Fitness! Train Tighten Tone Facebook group

● When: Tune in daily for a range of different at-home exercises

For more information or to tune in for daily videos, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5DOWN/?fref=mentions