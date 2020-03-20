Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Cancels All Performances and Events Through May 30

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announces that all performances and events have been canceled through May 30 due to the COVID-19 Virus.

“During these unprecedented times, all of us at the Kravis Center recognize our duty to continue taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of our staff, patrons, artists, and our community,” says Judith Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer. “In response to new recommendations regarding the spread of the COVID-19 Virus, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all performances and events at the Center through May 30.”