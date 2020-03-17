Home Work-Ins by Planet Fitness

Boca Raton, FL – Planet Fitness will be hosting “Home Work-Ins” that will be streamed live on Planet Fitness’ Facebook page

Planet Fitness launches this initiative to provide alternatives for everyone to maintain health and exercise during this challenging time. Planet Fitness offers their live workouts daily at 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. CT). Classes will be led by Planet Fitness certified trainers, as well as special guests like “The Biggest Loser” coach and fitness trainer Erica Lugo, among others.

The virtual classes are 20 minutes (or less) and don’t require any equipment. The home workouts offer tools to combat stress, while providing motivation and inspiration sure to keep us all physically and mentally fit.