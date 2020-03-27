Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County Asks for South County Community Help To Urge Congress to Go Further in Supporting Housing Stability and Nonprofits During COVID-19 Pandemic

With the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, families are facing both a public health and an economic crisis. The longer it goes on, the more this pandemic also becomes a housing emergency. Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County is asking community members to call on Congress to support low-income families and organizations like Habitat that serve them.

Congress recently passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act providing $2T in economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. Habitat applauds members of Congress for taking this important step to support individuals and small businesses during this time of economic hardship.

In any crisis, it is always those with the least who are harmed the most.

“In any crisis, it is always those with the least who are harmed the most. As we approach the end of the month, millions of families who have lost income will soon face the impossible decision of making rent or keeping food on the table,” said HFHSPBC President & CEO Randy Nobles. “The steps Congress has taken so far, are steps in the right direction, but more must be done. We need our national leaders to prioritize housing and enable our continued work to serve our community.”

Habitat is asking its supporters to send a message to their senators and representatives to prioritize support for low-income families and nonprofit organizations.

In Florida more than one in six families pay half or more of their income on housing, leaving little or no margin for lost income or unexpected health care costs. Many of those families are facing additional economic hardship from lost wages and layoffs and are now confronted with impossible choices between paying their rent or mortgage and life’s other essentials.

“Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County has paused most of our operations, from new home construction, neighborhood revitalization programs, critical aging-in-place projects and advocacy services to closing our ReStores and cancelling major annual fundraising events all to help flatten the curve and prevent the spread of this disease,” continued Nobles. “That pause has serious financial implications to our homeowners, employees, volunteer crews and suppliers. We need to act now to make sure that we are ready to help our community build back from this pandemic. This is why we’re calling on members of Congress to ensure the needs of low-income families and the organizations that work hard to serve them are addressed in any future COVID-19 stimulus bills.”

Nobles added that because for some ‘shelter in place’ is a different kind of crisis, especially for hard-working, low income Habitat Partner Families, HFHSPBC will continue to advocate for housing stability in its local community and throughout the state, as the nonprofit and those they serve navigate through these uncertain times.

About Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County (HFHSPBC)

HFHSPBC is a 501(c)(3) organization that brings people together to build homes, community and hope in the cities of Delray Beach, Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, Florida. The nonprofit depends upon volunteer labor and tax-deductible donations of money, materials, services and property to fulfill its mission. It is headquartered at 181 S.E. Fifth Ave., Delray Beach, with home improvement thrift shop ReStores in East Boca Raton and Delray Beach. For more information, visit www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org or call (561) 819-6070.

