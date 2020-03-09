Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival – 2020

“Over 100 Restaurants, Spirit Brands, Wineries, and Breweries to Participate in Three-day Festival”

It’s back! The 2nd Annual Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival (“GFLFW”), presented by Visit Lauderdale takes place from Wednesday, March 18 – Sunday, March 22, 2020. After last years’ incredible inaugural launch, the expansive culinary celebration is returning, with five days of special events, culminating in the spectacular Grand Tasting on Saturday, March 21 at ArtsPark Hollywood. More than local restaurants, spirit brands, wineries and breweries are teaming up for this inclusive epicurean adventure — all to benefit Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital (“JDCH”).

It all kicks off on Wednesday, March 18, with Cocktail Confidential at Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery, 115 NW 6th Street in downtown Fort Lauderdale. This ‘Spirited Affair’ will feature signature cocktails and bites that will take guests on a culinary journey to be remembered. Tickets are $49 per person. On Thursday, March 19, you can catch the love and a gourmet dinner at the Festival’s ‘Catch The Love’ Dinners offered at various restaurants, with proceeds going directly to JDCH and its ‘Catch the Love’ campaign. Participating restaurants include: Mastro’s Ocean Club in Fort Lauderdale, Sardelli Italian Steakhouse in Hollywood, Capriccio’s Ristorante in Pembroke Pines and Café Maxx in Pompano Beach. Friday, March 20 brings the GFL on the Rise fundraising event, at The Atlantic Hotel & Spa.

Then Saturday, March 21 brings the BIG event – the Grand Tasting at ArtsPark Hollywood from 12:00 – 5:00 pm, with unlimited food tastings, wine and beer, cooking demos, live music, art installations from local talent, and more! Don’t miss this fun-filled experience to enjoy unlimited tastings from dozens of Broward County’s outstanding eateries, along with endless pours of craft beers, wines, live entertainment, and more – all in the relaxed outdoor setting of scenic ArtPark Hollywood. The lineup of restaurants is continuing to grow, but already includes some all-stars establishments including: Aruba Beach Café, Beehive Kitchen, Bolay, Bombay Darbar, CAO Bakery & Café, DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach, DUNE, El Vez, Even Keel, Gatsby’s Joint, Hollywood Hoagies, Inkanto Peruvian, Lime Fresh Mexican Grill, Lona Cocina Tequileria, LoveLee Bakeshop, Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, Mimi’s Ravioli, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Rivertail, Steak 954, SuViche – with more being added each day! To accompany all this fine fare, enjoy endless pours from dozens of fine wines, craft beers, select spirits, and more. The festivities also include live Cooking Demonstrations, live entertainment, local artists and vendors, and more.

Chef Erik Kuk Cooking Demo

The fun continues on Sunday, March 22, with the Free Family Day and Food Drive presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital (JDCH), also at ArtsPark Hollywood. This family-oriented event includes live entertainment, a JDCH Kid’s Zone, kidfriendly activities (culinary and non-culinary), food trucks, and cocktails bars. This event is free, with a suggested donation of a new unwrapped toy (or two) that will go directly to the Hospital.

“We’re excited to be hosting the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival once again this year, and we’re thrilled to have Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital as the Festival’s Official Charity Partner, notes Kate Reed, Co-Founder of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. “While we strive to showcase the wonderful culinary delights and spirits that the Greater Fort Lauderdale area has to offer, we also want to recognize the important work that Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital does day-in and day-out and are delighted to give back to this incredible organization.”

The schedule of events for The Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival is as follows:

Wednesday, March 18: Cocktail Confidential: A Spirited Affair (7 p.m. – 9 p.m.) atSistrunk Marketplace & Brewery – 115 NW 6th St., Fort Lauderdale, FL Tickets: $49

This ‘Spirited Affair’ will feature signature cocktails and bites that will take guests on a culinary journey to be remembered.

Thursday, March 19: ‘Catch the Love’ Dinners, held at Locations: Mastro’s Ocean Club in Fort Lauderdale, Sardelli Italian Steakhouse in Hollywood, Capriccio’s Ristorante in Pembroke Pines and Café Maxx in Pompano Beach

Friday, March 20: GFL on the Rise: An Elevated Culinary Experience (6 p.m. – 9 p.m.), at The Atlantic Hotel & Spa, Ocean View Terrace – 601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale Beach, FL. Release your inner foodie with bites from Greater Fort Lauderdale’s culinary stars while taking in the 180-degree oceanfront view you can only get in South Florida. Tickets: $125

Saturday, March 21: The Grand Tasting (12 p.m. – 5 p.m.) and Live Cooking Demonstrations (1 p.m. – 4 p.m.) at ArtsPark Hollywood- 1 North Young Circle, Hollywood, FL. The Grand Tasting event features tastings, chef demonstrations, cooking demos, live music and more. Tickets are $60 General Admission, $110 for VIP.

Sunday, March 22: Family Day presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital (12 p.m. – 5 p.m.), at ArtsPark Hollywood- 1 North Young Circle, Hollywood, FL. This FREE event promises to be fun filled with live entertainment, a fantastic JDCH Kid’s Zone, kidfriendly activities (culinary and non-culinary) with food trucks and drinks. Tickets: FREE to attend, with suggested donation of new/unwrapped toy.

To purchase tickets for any of the events or for more information (including menus of the Catch the Love Dinners), please visit: www.gflfoodwine.com or follow us on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/GFLFoodWine/.

The Festival Host Committee includes an eclectic mix of standout nationally acclaimed and local chefs, including Shaun O’Neale, winner of Food Network’s MasterChef Season 7, Chi Chan, Executive Chef at Mastro’s Ocean Club in Fort Lauderdale, Fulvio Sardelli Jr., Chef/Owner of Sardelli Italian Steakhouse in Hollywood, Josie Smith-Malave, Chef/Co-Owner of Bubbles & Pearlsin Wilton Manors, Oliver Saucy, Executive Chefat Café Maxxin Pompano Beach, and Gianpiero Cangelosi and Karen Cangelosi, co-owners of Capriccio’s Ristorante in Pembroke Pines and Tarantella Ristorante in Weston. Rounding out the Host Committee is Crystal Horton, Wine Director at Del Frisco’s Double Eagleand 5 Star Sommelier Heath Porter of Heathen Wine Tours.

“I’m looking forward to my interactive cooking demo at the Grand Tasting and seeing many friendly faces from the South Florida community and culinary scene,” said Chef Chi Chan, Executive Chef at Mastro’s Ocean Club. “Plus, it’s always great to be involved with an event that gives back to the community. I’m pleased to support JDCH and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival.”

“The Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival creates a great opportunity for Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital to raise awareness and funds for its ‘Catch the Love” campaign,” said Caitlin Stella, CEO of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. “Few hospitals nationwide offer families the highly specialized pediatric care and expertise of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, and we’re pleased that the Festival is partnering with us to help us reach our financial goals to continue providing pediatric care that is second to none.”

Join the conversation and follow Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival on Facebook & Instagram: @gflfoodwine

Also: #GFLFW #GFLFW2020

About Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival: Set to once again celebrate the food, wine, craft beer and spirits scene at unique venues in Broward County, the 2nd Annual Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival includes five days of signature events taking place between March 18-22, 2020, with various sanctioned events throughout the calendar year. From our 23 miles of award-winning beaches, to sprawling downtown communities and emerging art districts in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, our events will offer a unique setting that will showcase why Greater Fort Lauderdale is so special to us all as we benefit local charity. For the latest information about the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival please visit www.GFLFoodWine.com.

About Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital: Established in 1992, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital combines advanced technology and the expertise of the largest, most diverse group of board-certified pediatric specialists in the region. JDCH is one of the region’s leading pediatric hospitals, offering a comprehensive scope of healthcare services and programs in a child-friendly atmosphere. It is a full-service, pediatric hospital that treats minor illnesses, trauma-related accidents and some of the most complex medical conditions. With its summer 2011 expansion, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital now has 226 beds and is South Florida’s newest freestanding children’s hospital. The hospital is staffed 24 hours a day by world-class pediatric specialists, specialty-trained nurses and ancillary support staff. Today, more than 650 physicians are on the medical staff. For more information, please visit Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

About Greater Fort Lauderdale: Greater Fort Lauderdale, also known as the “Venice of America,” boasts an average year-round temperature of 77˚F and has 3,000 hours of annual sunshine. Explore 4,000+ eateries, 300+ miles of navigable waterways, eight distinct beaches, a thriving arts and culture scene, craft breweries, rooftop bars, outdoor adventure, and world-class shopping – all conveniently located in the center of South Florida. Made of up 31 municipalities, the destination boasts more than 35,000 lodging accommodations at a variety of hotels, luxury spa resorts and Superior Small Lodgings reflecting a cosmopolitan vibe. Upon arrival at FLL Airport (Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport), it is just 5 minutes to the beach, Port Everglades, the Broward County Convention Center and downtown. For trip planning inspiration, visit the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau at www.sunny.org and follow @visitlauderdale.

For more information about Restaurant Placement Group, visit: www.RestaurantPlacement.com.

About the Author

Kenny Spahn is a renowned food critic, culinary columnist, and restaurant authority, and has published over 800 culinary articles. Mr. Spahn also heads up Restaurant Placement Group, www.RestaurantPlacement.com an exclusive recruiting, placement, and consulting firm for the restaurant and hospitality industry.