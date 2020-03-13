Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District

DISTRICT CANCELS MARCH 16 MEETING

The Greater Boca Raton Beach and Parks District has canceled the Monday, March 16 public meeting as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

Boca Raton, FL – To guard against the potential spread of COVID-19, the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Parks District has canceled its public meeting scheduled for Monday, March 16.



“We are taking this step purely as a precaution,” District Executive Director Briann Harms said. “We believe canceling the meeting out of an abundance of caution will eliminate an unnecessary risk of coronavirus transmission to our commissioners, staff and the general public.”



No commissioner or employee of the District has tested positive for COVID-19.



The District’s next meeting is scheduled for April 6. The District will continue to monitor news and guidelines regarding COVID-19 in the coming weeks and will make an informed decision about the status of that meeting as the date approaches.



For operation of its parks, the District is following the City of Boca Raton’s lead with regard to any precautionary actions deemed necessary during the current coronavirus pandemic.



The District encourages everyone to check the civic alerts page https://www.myboca.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=630 on the City’s website before heading to one of the parks owned by the District.



The civic alerts page contains general updates regarding the COVID-19 virus, as well a link to all events canceled or postponed because of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.



Should the need arise to close any parks, news of those closings will be listed on the civic alert’s postponements and cancellations page. https://myboca.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=637



Community residents using the parks are strongly encouraged to follow all guidelines issued by Florida’s Department of Health.



The District owns Sugar Sand Park, Patch Reef Park, the Boca Raton Swim and Racquet Center and Ocean Strand. Through its continued partnership the City of Boca Raton, the District funds the operating expenses of the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, Red Reef Park, Spanish River Athletic Facilities and Mizner Bark Dog Park.



ABOUT THE GREATER BOCA RATON BEACH AND PARK DISTRICT:

The District is committed to the acquisition and development of parks and recreation facilities. It seeks to provide entertaining and engaging leisure, educational, athletic and cultural activities to all of its residents and guests. The District owns multiple recreational facilities and/or parks in the Boca Raton area, including Sugar Sand Park, Patch Reef Park, the Swim and Racquet Center and Ocean Strand. In addition, through interlocal agreements with the City of Boca Raton, it funds the operating expenses of the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, Red Reef Park, Spanish River Athletic Facilities and Mizner Bark Dog Park.



District encourages residents of the Boca Raton community to monitor the City’s civic alerts page for updates to park-related schedule changes prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.

