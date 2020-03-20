Gov. Ron DeSantis Issues Executive Order closing Local Beaches and Businesses in Palm Beach County

As of Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered the closure of mostly all beaches and businesses in Palm Beach and Broward County.

Due to the influx of COVID-19 cases in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach County, Florida Governor has recently implemented the closures.

The executive order was issued on Friday and states that all concert houses, movie theaters, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, gymnasiums, fitness studios, beach, and parks must close until at least March 31.

The order has also put further restrictions on local restaurants, bars, pubs, breweries, and cafeterias. This states that all food or alcohol serving businesses with seating for more than 10 people in Palm Beach and Broward County must close but may continue take-out and delivery.

The closings will not affect essential errands, as grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, and gas stations will remain open.

The recent executive order will mirror the action that has been taken in Miami-Dade county with all beaches, parks, and non-essential commercial and retail businesses remaining closed.

County officials continue to urge citizens to stay safe through practicing social distancing and limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.

If you feel unwell, stay home and seek medical attention when possible.