Go With Confidence! – I have managed a mastermind group for several years with 20 business owners attending the monthly meetings. The meetings are important because we had incredible speakers who talked about growing sales, personal growth, social media, and many other valuable topics. Therefore, the meetings were a forum for the members to discuss with other business owners about their problems and solutions.

In doing turnarounds of distressed companies, I thought that I had seen every problem that could happen to a business. However, much to my surprise, many different kinds of unique issues do happen to companies. Many of the problems are unsolvable as per the members. Therefore he or she brings the question to the group. As a team, they resolve the issue. When you have 20 intelligent business owners in a group, great things can and do happen.

At the end of every meeting, I tell the group to have a productive month and Go with Confidence! One of the definitions of confidence is “a feeling of self-assurance arising from one’s appreciation of one’s abilities or qualities.”

Go with confidence because confidence is a beautiful thing!

By a series of successes, you can gain confidence. Even with a series of failures, you know that you are not going to make the same mistakes again. Confident people, therefore, accomplish more with their day and their life!

Two messages that I hope you learn from this article. It is okay to ask for help, and a mastermind group is a great place to find it. And the second message is “Go with Confidence!”

My name is Robert Curry, and I am an Author, CEO Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Turnaround Specialist. Over the past 20 years, I have worked with more than 70 companies taking their businesses from Loses to Profits.

Recently, I published two books about turnarounds: “From Red to Black – A Business Turnaround” and “The Turnaround.” Both books are true stories about turnarounds of real companies that I have turned around during my career. In both books, I have shared all my Profit Improvement Recommendations (“PIR’s”). PIR’s helped to grow sales, reduce expenses, improve cash flow, and most importantly, strengthen the management teams.

