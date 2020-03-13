From the Desk of Your County Commissioner – COVID-19

I want to reassure everyone that the county commission is working closely with senior staff, local, state and federal agencies in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

At today’s press conference, the county declared a state of emergency, which will provide county agencies access to additional resources with federal and state agencies.

All county facilities and departments are open for business including parks and Palm Beach International Airport.

Additionally, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting measures are being taken at all county facilities.

The Palm Beach County School Board announced all public schools will be closed starting Monday, March 16 for two weeks.

Also, there have been reports of price gouging. Please report them immediately to Florida Attorney General’s office at 866.966.7226.

The situation is fluid and as information becomes available, the public will be kept advised. We are dealing with very complicated and unprecedented circumstances.

Most importantly, don’t panic. We want everyone to be safe and follow proper protocols.

It is important that you rely on information from reliable sourcesand beware of misinformation and/or online chatter from unreliable sources.

Traveling: The CDC recommends all travelers from countries that have Level 3 travel health notices (China, Iran, South Korea and most of Europe) self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

For more details, go to:

cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/after-travel-precautions.html

Common Sense Practices to Prevent Infection

Please take these recommendations seriously

Practice “social distancing,” by avoiding close contacts (especially with people who are sick).

If you are sick, keep your distance from others and call your doctor. Stay home from work, school, and avoid errands when you are sick to prevent spreading your illness to others and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Germs are often spread when people touch something contaminated with germs and then touch their eyes, nose, or mouth. Be respectful of others and cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing to prevent those around you from getting sick.

Washing your hands often for 20 seconds will help protect you from germs. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% ethyl alcohol.

Use regular household cleaning spray or wipes to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces at home, work or school.

The CDC does not recommend facemasks for people who are well. Facemasks should be worn by people who are symptomatic to help prevent the spread of the disease.

For confirmed Coronavirus cases, reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death. Symptoms can include: fever or feeling feverish/chills, cough and shortness of breath.

If you think you have COVID-19 based on non-life threatening symptoms such as sore throat, fever/chills and cough, do not go to the emergency room. Please contact your doctor or health care provider.

The CDC believes symptoms of the Coronavirus may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

If you get sick

Stay home and avoid contact with others as much as possible except to seek medical care.

Separate yourself from people and animals in your home.

Call ahead before visiting your healthcare professional.

Wear a facemask, cover your coughs and sneezes, and clean (sanitize) your hands often.

Avoid sharing personal household items and clean all “high-touch” surfaces, daily.

Seek prompt medical attention if symptoms worsen (e.g., difficulty breathing). Before seeking care, call your healthcare provider and advise them you may have, or are being treated for, Coronavirus. Put on a facemask before you enter the facility.

Persons who are placed under active monitoring or facilitated self-monitoring should follow instructions provided by their health care professional.

Patients with confirmed Coronavirus should remain under isolation precautions until the risk of secondary transmission is minimized. The decision to discontinue home isolation precautions should be made in consultation with your healthcare professional.

If someone you know is diagnosed with Coronovirus:

Help the patient follow their healthcare provider’s instructions for medication(s) and care. You should help the patient with basic needs in the home and provide support for getting groceries, prescriptions, and other personal needs.

Monitor the patient’s symptoms. If the patient gets sicker, call their healthcare provider and advise them the patient has laboratory-confirmed Coronavirus.

Household members should stay separated from the patient as much as possible. Household members should use a separate bedroom and bathroom, if available.

Both you and the patient should wear a facemask when you are in the same room.

Keep the air clean. Open a window in the sick room or use a fan to keep fresh air flowing.

Perform hand hygiene frequently. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash laundry with normal laundry soap and dry on a hot setting. Keep dirty laundry away from your face and body. Wash your hands immediately after touching dirty laundry.

Clean all “high-touch” surfaces (e.g., counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, phones, keyboards, and bedside tables) every day.

Links and phone numbers to reliable sources

While we have a small number of reported cases in Palm Beach County, we realize that the situation is fluid and changes quickly.

Florida Dept. of Health COVID-19 Call Center(24/7) at 866.779.6121

email: covid-19@flhealth.gov

Florida Department of Health

Center for Disease Control (CDC)