FPL Volunteers Harvest Produce in Delray Beach to Feed Local Families

Delray Beach – On Saturday, March 7, nearly 30 Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) volunteers spent the day at a gleaning site in Delray Beach where they harvested produce from a farm that will be collected to feed local families. CROS Ministries is an organization dedicated providing South Florida’s most vulnerable residents food through community collaborations. These efforts to gather unused produce, also known as gleaning, will help bring meals to the people who need it most.

This was one of 23 volunteer projects that are part of FPL’s annual Power to Care Week, that began on March 2. During the week, employees tackled community projects in 13 counties throughout FPL’s service area. Now in its 12th year, the initiative has grown from one day to an entire week with more than 1,000 volunteers and their families rolling up their sleeves to improve their communities.