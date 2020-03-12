By: Robert Curry

Four Steps to Hire the Best Employees – Hiring the best employees is a difficult task for any company. How does a company attract this type of candidate? I recommend these four steps.

1. Draft the best employees.

A company should always search for the best employees whether there are open positions in their firm or not. The best people are only in the job market for a short period until they find a new job.

Searching for talented candidates for open positions or positions that may be open soon is like the NFL draft. The successful teams find the most talented player in the draft regardless of the position. They select the best athlete even if they already have an active player in that position. If you want your organization to be successful, develop a hiring strategy to recruit and hire only the best candidates.

2. Hire the best employees – Be crystal clear about what’s important.

You need to be clear and precise about the type of candidate that you are recruiting. Skills, experience, education, and personality are the categories that should be well defined. You can find skills, experience, and education on the candidate’s resume. The most important quality is personality and character which can only be evaluated by a good interview process. The process should include background, credit, drug, and reference checks. A candidate may have excellent skills, experience, and education on his resume. But if that person does not get along with the rest of the employees, they would be a bad hire. Therefore, they could be cancer to your organization.

3. Announce your needs to everyone!

If you are looking for the best employees, let everyone know that you hire only the most talented people. Join and participate in groups like the local Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Clubs, etc. Let everyone know that your company is hiring talented people and you would appreciate referrals. In conclusion, post job openings on social media (LinkedIn, Facebook, & Twitter) to draw talented people to your company.

4. Are you up to the industry standards?

Hiring and keeping the best candidates is critical to a successful organization. Evaluate your business’s interviewing, hiring, compensation, employee benefits, onboarding, and performance evaluation processes. Also, you should check to ensure that they are comparable to the industry standards. Candidates applying for a position should be impressed and want to work for your company. Review your salary structures, benefit packages, and working environment compared to your competitors. You do not want to lose your best employees because of your organization’s weaknesses.

Be aware, when you are interviewing the best candidates, they are also interviewing you.

My name is Robert Curry. I am an author, CEO coach, keynote speaker, and turnaround specialist. Over the past 20 years, I have worked with more than 70 companies taking their businesses from Loses to Profits.

