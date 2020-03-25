Florida Atlantic University’s Theatre Lab Launches Online Original Monologue Festival, Looking for Stories about Hope

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University’s Theatre Lab has launched the Online Original Monologue Festival to present stories about hope. The festival will feature original monologues and stories, written by community members and performed by South Florida actors and artists, all to support local artists.

The Theatre Lab will present free online writing workshops beginning today through Facebook Live. These workshops will guide participants through effective storytelling techniques and the elements of a monologue. Anyone interested can take the classes and then submit original writing for consideration. Monologues have to be submitted by Friday. The monologues chosen will be performed live by each artist from their specific location through Facebook Live on Sunday, March 29 at 5 p.m.

During the performances, viewers will be encouraged to support artists affected by the COVID-19 crisis through donations via online payment platforms.

“The idea is to engage the community through acts of art in an effort to support South Florida’s performing artists who need help right now,” said Matt Stabile, Theatre Lab producing artistic director.

To learn more about the Online Original Monologue Festival, visit the Theatre Lab Facebook page at www.facebook.com/theatrelabfau/

