Feeding South Florida Sets Up Drive-thru Food Distributions in Palm Beach County

Feeding South Florida®, the leading domestic hunger-relief organization in South Florida, is working diligently to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and the rapidly evolving and increased food needs of those who are food insecure in Palm Beach County.

Feeding South Florida has partnered with the cities of Lake Worth, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach to set up drive-thru food distributions including:

· City of Lake Worth – Tuesday, March 31, 2020,9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

· City of Delray Beach – Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

· City of Boynton Beach – Christ Fellowship – Thursday, April 2, 2020, 9 a.m.– 11 a.m.

Fresh produce, protein, dairy, and shelf-stable items will be distributed to 500 families at each distribution on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.

City of Lake Worth:

1121 Lucerne Avenue

Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

City of Delray Beach:

1500 SW 6 Street

Delray Beach, FL 33444

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

City of Boynton Beach – Christ Fellowship:

801 N. Congress Avenue #401

Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Thursday, April 2, 2020

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.