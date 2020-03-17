FAU Student Tests Positive for COVID-19 Resulting in a Permanent Switch to Online Classes

At 5 p.m. this Tuesday, Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton sent out a mass email to all students and faculty regarding the spread of COVID-19.

FAU recently switched to online classes this week and was scheduled to go on until March 30th due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, this Tuesday FAU announced a non-residential student had tested positive for the virus, resulting in a vital decision.

FAU’s President announced that students would continue remote learning from home for the rest of this spring semester.

Many Professors at FAU have already modified the rest of the curriculum to fit an online medium. Students are required to get on video conferences to attend lectures during their class time and will be turning in all their assignments electronically.

The transition has been quite the challenge for many professor’s who have been used to in-person classes and it may take some getting used to for students and faculty alike.

They have urged all students living in the dorms to go home if possible, to better quarantine themselves from the virus.

For many seniors at FAU there was one thought in mind, what does this mean for graduation in May.

FAU acknowledges the importance of a commencement ceremony for many hardworking students who have been waiting for this moment.

As a result, FAU will be working to come up with a solution regarding an alternative schedule or method of delivery for said commencement ceremony.