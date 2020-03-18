FAU President John Kelly’s latest update regarding COVID-19

Photo provided by fau.edu

As Florida Atlantic University President John Kelly has been emailing updates daily to all students, professors, and other university personnel, regarding the current coronavirus pandemic, his update for today (March 18) outlines what remains open on FAU’s main Boca Raton campus and other satellite campuses.



Despite Kelly announcing in yesterday’s (March 17) email update that coursework will remain online throughout the rest of the Spring 2020 semester and on-campus commencement ceremonies, scheduled to be held in May, are now cancelled, there are still some buildings and restaurants continuing to operate.



With each campus’ libraries now closed, there are, however, certain computer and study labs available for students to study and complete their courses, if needed. For instance, 24 hour availability can be found on the Boca Raton campus where the Hillel Center computer lab all-night study area (room LY 3A), adjacent to the library, remains accessible to all students with an “owl card” swipe, as well as the Jupiter campus’ study space, room LIB 105A, which is adjacent to the John D. MacArthur Campus Library, where 26 computers can be used.



Other FAU campus’ computer and study space hours have adjusted their hours, in which the Davie campus Student Union computer lab (room SD 101F) is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the Fort Lauderdale campus student lounge (room HE 610) in the FAU/BC Higher Education Complex open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, and Fort Pierce’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute study space in Link 108G available daily from 6 a.m. to midnight with owl card access only.



While the options for students to go work on their studies remain, including the Broward County main library open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, food-service venues located on the Boca Raton and Jumpiter campuses also continue to open with adjusted hours. Both campus’ dining halls will only serve take-out meals to promote social distancing and the hours of each dining hall are Monday through Friday; 7:30 to 10 a.m. for breakfast; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch; 4 to 8 p.m. for dinner, and Saturday and Sunday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for dinner.



On the contrary, other food options for take-out, only on the Boca Raton campus, are available as well, in which Starbucks, Outtakes, Wendy’s and Pollo Tropical in the food court, and Subway, adjacent to the FAU football stadium, all remain open with adjusted hours, except weekends. Starbucks and Outtakes are open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Wendy’s and Pollo Tropical are open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Subway is open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.



With another email update from Kelly on FAU’s situation with the coronavirus likely for tomorrow (March 19), the advisory that “any student who tests positive for the virus must notify Student Health Services as soon as possible” continues. The number is 561-297-3512 (after hours, please select option 3) and all faculty and staff must notify Human Resources by calling 561-297-3076 or emailing [email protected]

