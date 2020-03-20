FAU Athletics to compensate cancelled future event ticket holders

Photo provided by FAU Athletics

With the coronavirus pandemic not ending for the unforeseeable future, the Florida Atlantic University Athletic Department announced earlier this week, on Tuesday, March 17, that season and single-game ticket holders will be compensated due to the suspension of all spring sporting events that was announced by Conference USA on March 12.



According to an email sent to FAU students and fans, ticket-holders will “receive separate communication that outlines the [athletic department’s] credit process,[which] can be applied to any future ticket purchase, donated to the Paradise Club to support student-athlete scholarships or refunded to a credit card.”



As Conference USA announced yesterday (March 19), on top of games already being upheld, that formal and organized practices are now cancelled, effective immediately, FAU’s current teams in season have ceased operations until further notice. Also, the Owls’ spring football game, which was supposed to take place on April 18 at FAU Stadium, along with all practices that were supposed to start this Monday, March 23 and go up to the game are cancelled as well.



The FAU Athletic Department also extended deadlines to season tickets for the 2020 football season until further notice, where a replica Conference USA Championship ring and other giveaways can be won before the actual last day to purchase season tickets, which will be announced at a later date.



Any questions or concerns can be directed to the FAU Ticket Office by calling 1-866-FAU-OWLS (328-6957) or emailing [email protected]. The Paradise Club can also be of assistance by calling Paradise 561-297-2683 or emailing [email protected].

