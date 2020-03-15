Get Rid of Excess Inventory.

By: Robert Curry

Get rid of excess inventory. You should think of your business like it is the produce section in a grocery market. If you do, your company will improve it’s profit performance immediately. When the produce section has too much inventory, the unsold inventory will sit around, go bad, and spoil. If you have the right amount of stock, your cash will be sitting in your checking account. When you have too much inventory, it ends up in the big dumpster in the back of the store. The stock gets old and unsellable. Inventory management is a significant part of the success of a company.

Get rid of Excess Inventory – Pay attention to your inventory balance and make a lot of money!

