Denison Yachting Launches Virtual Boat Show on March 27

With at least 15 yacht and boat shows postponed or cancelled around the country and the world, Denison Yachting launches a virtual solution for clients who intended to shop for a boat.

“A Boat Show From Your Couch” delivers a friendly and safe option in a time of social distancing.

Boca Raton, FL – Denison Yachting has announced the launch of “A Boat Show From Your Couch,” a friendly and safe way to experience a boat show in a time of social distancing. Denison has long been a leader in the yachting industry with a rich family history dating back to 1948.



On March 27 from 9am to 5pm, visitors to Denison’s Virtual Boat Show will be able to access hundreds of Walkthrough Videos, Virtual Tours, and Live Chats with experts, brokers, captains and personalities from all corners of the yachting industry.



“Our team of yacht brokers, marketing staff and admins have worked around the clock to make this Virtual Boat Show possible for clients to enjoy in the safety and comfort of their homes,“ said Bob Denison, President of Denison Yachting. “Keeping the boat-buying process safe and easy is important to the Denison Family. With current circumstances making it impossible for everyone to interact in person, we look forward to meeting with current and future clients online and welcoming everyone who is interested in boating to experience this virtual show.”



The Virtual Boat Show also will include specific factory incentives that will be available only during Denison’s Virtual Boat Show from new boat brands, including Bertram Sportfish, Beneteau Sailing Yachts, Monte Carlo Motoryachts, Swift Trawlers and XCS Catamarans.

“Core to the Denison Strategy is doing whatever we can to bring maximum attention to our listings. Our client’s faith in us to think creatively during times like this is a big deal. Our team of yacht brokers are the most proactive in the industry and won’t stop fighting to take great care of our listings,” said Denison Sales Director Rick Young.



Find all updates on “A Boat Show From Your Couch” at DenisonYachting.com.

About Denison Yachting: Denison has long been a leader in the yachting industry with a rich family history dating back to 1948 with the start of Broward Marine in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Today, the company provides complete yachting services worldwide, from sales and charter to yacht management and new construction. Denison office locations include 23 brick and mortar marina offices in the U.S.: Miami Beach FL; Dania Beach, FL (3); Fort Lauderdale, FL (2); Palm Beach Gardens, FL; Stuart, FL; Daytona Beach, FL; Naples, FL; Bradenton, FL; Destin, FL; Charleston, SC; Annapolis, MD; Newport, RI; Southport, CT, Jersey City, NJ; San Diego, CA; Newport Beach, CA; Long Beach, CA; Marina del Rey, CA; San Francisco, CA; and Seattle, WA.

